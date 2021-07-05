Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 97,669 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,669 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Heartland Express worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLD opened at $17.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

