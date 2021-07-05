Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.39% of Star Group worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,537,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Star Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. WBI Investments grew its holdings in Star Group by 129.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Star Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Star Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $604.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.