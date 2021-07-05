RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $148.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.61 and a 52-week high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

