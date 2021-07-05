Render Token Price Hits $0.48 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Render Token has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00822094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.11 or 0.08007293 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,559,471 coins and its circulating supply is 156,558,506 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

