Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $38,333.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $162,952.68 and approximately $38,333.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00045311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00139938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00166844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,881.12 or 0.99818890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00922147 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,112,876 coins and its circulating supply is 368,925,614 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

