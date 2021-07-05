Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

ROIC opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 36.4% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 528,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $698,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

