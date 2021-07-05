Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,178 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

