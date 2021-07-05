Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

