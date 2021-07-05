Reviewing Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ardelyx and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ardelyx presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Given Ardelyx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ardelyx is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ardelyx and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx -812.17% -78.63% -50.79% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.65% -40.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardelyx and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $7.57 million 102.88 -$94.31 million ($1.05) -7.51 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.35 million N/A N/A

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Ardelyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ardelyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It also develops RDX013, a small molecule potassium secretagogue program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; and RDX020, a small molecule program for the treatment of metabolic acidosis. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

