Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $26.65 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00815241 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

