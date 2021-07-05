Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,252,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,387.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVLV traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,606. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $72.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

