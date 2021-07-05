Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded to “Reduce” by AlphaValue

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RXEEY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

RXEEY remained flat at $$21.69 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. Rexel has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.