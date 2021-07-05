Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Update

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $388,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. 241,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.