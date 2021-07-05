Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 510,725 iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,811,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.0% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Castellan Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 160,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $93.00. 178,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,165. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

