Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 64.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.16. 5,299,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock valued at $66,265,555 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

