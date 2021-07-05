Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.11. 11,102,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,874. The company has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

