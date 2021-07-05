Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,835,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,428. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

