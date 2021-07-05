Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $12,067,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded up $78.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,510.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

