Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,368.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,508.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

