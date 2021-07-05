Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

