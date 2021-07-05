Rio Tinto Group Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.88 Per Share (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $15.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.16 EPS.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

RIO opened at $83.63 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.