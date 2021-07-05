Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.63. 1,306,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,021. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.