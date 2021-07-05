Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
NYSE RIO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.63. 1,306,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,021. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
