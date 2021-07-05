Rise (RISE) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Rise has a market capitalization of $734,108.67 and approximately $166.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 180,834,383 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

