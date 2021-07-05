RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Trading Up 3.5%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)’s share price was up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 83,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 281,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

