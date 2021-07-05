ROAD Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ROAD has a total market cap of $168,640.56 and approximately $76,754.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00134629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00166490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.16 or 0.99940687 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

