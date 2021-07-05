Robonomics.network (XRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $13.70 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robonomics.network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $13.48 or 0.00040349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.71 or 0.00789074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.15 or 0.07926887 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

Robonomics.network is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,277,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,016 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robonomics.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

