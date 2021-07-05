Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $379.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.86. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $388.50.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

