Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RHHVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $379.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.86. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $388.50.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

