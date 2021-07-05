Rocket Internet (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Trading 5.5% Higher

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.80.

Rocket Internet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCKZF)

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.