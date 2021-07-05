Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 310 target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 345.46.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

