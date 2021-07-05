Royal Gold, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $116.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 7.12. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.