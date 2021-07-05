Royale Finance Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $491,151.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00138228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00166438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,079.06 or 1.00309457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

