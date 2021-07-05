RSK Smart Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $39,907.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $33,588.53 or 0.99600607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $67.91 million and approximately $39,907.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

