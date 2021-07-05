Rubic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $352,518.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Rubic has a market cap of $10.38 million and $352,518.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rubic has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.