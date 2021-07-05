Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Trading 0.8% Higher

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubis in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rubis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43.

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

