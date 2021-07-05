Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 380,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.44% of OneMain worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.48 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

