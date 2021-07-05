Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 493,931 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.87% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.
Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
