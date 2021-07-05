Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 493,931 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 493,931 shares during the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 3.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.87% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $57,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 63.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.