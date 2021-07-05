Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 90,785 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,785 shares during the period. Xperi comprises approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.04% of Xperi worth $46,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

