Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
