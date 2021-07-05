Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,000,000 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,530,000. American Equity Investment Life accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

