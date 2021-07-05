Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,500,000 Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 7.14% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

ESGC stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.