Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 494,336 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 494,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

