Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 938,368 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 938,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.49% of Radian Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Dickerson acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

