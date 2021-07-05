Rubric Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,927 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for 2.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.91% of InterDigital worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 556,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

