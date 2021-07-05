Rubric Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365,902 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.95% of Extreme Networks worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,667,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 68,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 57,894 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,777,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

