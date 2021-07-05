Rubric Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 480,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,115,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $750.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

