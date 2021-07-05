Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,688,562 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,688,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,942,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.99% of Advantage Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 48.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 48.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $10.45 on Monday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ADV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.