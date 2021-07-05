Rubric Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 382,386 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $13.66 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

