Rubric Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833,491 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of QuinStreet worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $994.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.