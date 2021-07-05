Rubric Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,247 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.95% of Radius Health worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.