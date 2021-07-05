Rubric Capital Management LP Grows Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,795 shares during the quarter. Pactiv Evergreen makes up about 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $33,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

