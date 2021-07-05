Rubric Capital Management LP Has $25.40 Million Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.66% of Avid Technology worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

